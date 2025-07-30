Saudi Arabia’s biggest pension fund is preparing to overhaul its senior management team after a wave of executive departures, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Hassana Investment Co., which has more than $320 billion in assets under management, appointed Chief Investment Officer Hani Al-Jehani as acting CEO following the July 1 departure of Saad Alfadly, who led the firm for 12 years. The board is still looking for a permanent replacement almost six months after Alfadly announced his resignation, and Al-Jehani is among several candidates in the running, the people said.

Once a new chief executive is appointed, the fund is expected to reorganize its leadership team to fill the gaps left by the recent exits. Hassana declined to comment.

