Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Pacific earthquake triggers tsunami warnings

Jul 30, 2025, 6:43am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
People standing on high ground in Japan
Kyodo via Reuters

A huge earthquake off Russia’s eastern coast led to tsunami warnings across the Pacific Ocean.

The magnitude 8.8 quake is believed to be the joint sixth-largest on record. Warnings were issued as far away as Canada’s west coast, while some parts of Japan and Hawaii were given evacuation orders. Minor injuries were reported on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, near the quake’s epicenter.

Tsunami warnings have improved greatly in recent decades, since the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami which killed 228,000 people, and then the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake which devastated Japan. Most Pacific Rim nations have advanced warning systems and shelter routines, and Japan in particular now has a widespread undersea detection system for seismic activity.

Tom Chivers
AD