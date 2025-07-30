Abu Dhabi company plans data centers in space

An Abu Dhabi firm wants to put data centers in space.

Madari Space plans its first mission in the third quarter of 2026, its CEO Shareef Al Romaithi told Bloomberg’s Joumanna Bercetche. The proposed data centers will operate in low Earth orbit and primarily provide compute for artificial intelligence models processing data generated in space.

They could also be used by countries and companies looking to store data securely outside their territory. Al Romaithi said his company couldn’t have existed even a decade ago, but the significant decline in satellite launch costs has made data centers in space both feasible and essential for deeper space exploration.