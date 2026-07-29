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Iran war could drag on for months

Jul 29, 2026, 6:24pm EDT
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Chinese tanker in the Red Sea
Vladimir Tonic/Handout via Reuters

The US-Iran war will likely drag on for months, analysts predicted, as new strikes disrupted a tenuous pause and the conflict widened.

Hostilities “could easily continue into 2027,” security expert Richard Fontaine wrote, oscillating between “hot and cold war indefinitely.” The US needs to contain its spread, he warned, as more countries are ensnared: After Saudi Arabia joined US strikes Wednesday, a drone hit a US-owned gas facility in Egypt, while the Houthis threatened to charge tolls in the Red Sea.

Meanwhile, Washington sanctioned Chinese companies for transporting Iranian oil, as Tehran reportedly leans on Chinese tech and Russian tactics to attack US bases. Even if a deal is reached, “low level” fighting could continue, officials told Bloomberg.

Brendan Ruberry
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