US clean energy helps prevent blackouts during heatwave

Clean energy is helping power companies prevent blackouts as record-breaking temperatures descend on the US. A heat dome over the eastern US is expected to put 150 million people — nearly half the country’s population — at risk of heat effects, and the US may see record-breaking temperatures in the middle of the week, Scientific American reported. Tampa Bay broke 100°F (37.7°C) for the first time in 130 years of records on Monday.

But solar panels, batteries, and virtual power plant technology have proven to be critical in keeping up the supply of power for air conditioners, and may have saved households in New England up to $20 million on their bills. Meanwhile, the Middle East and Europe are also sweltering under dangerous heat: Wildfires are raging in Greece and Turkey, and the latter saw its highest ever temperature, 50.5°C (122.9°F). Iran saw even higher readings last week, forcing banks and businesses in the capital to shut down because the power infrastructure, damaged by recent Israeli attacks, could not cope.