Quad nations warn of Chinese military posturing in South China Sea

China has argued against Washington’s attempt for ‘Asian NATO’

Sources: Asia Times , South China Morning Post

In May, Chinese officials accused the US of trying to establish an “Asian NATO” to block Beijing — a description analysts have argued is Chinese propaganda aimed at shaping “public narrative,” the South China Morning Post noted last month. It’s unlikely that an Asia-focused NATO would materialize, with diplomats arguing that informal alliances were more probable. And even as China has become an increasing feature of conversations at NATO summits, the alliance’s members have been hesitant to expand to include Asia: “Transforming NATO into an Indo-Pacific security guarantor… would create internal difficulties,” Daniel R. DePetris, a fellow at the think tank Defense Priorities, wrote.