Exclusive / Saudi lobbying to host the G20 summit in 2030

Saudi Arabia is lobbying fellow G20 countries to support its bid to host the bloc’s 2030 meeting, according to people familiar with the matter, as part of a series of events intended to celebrate the country’s economic development under Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and raise the kingdom’s profile internationally.

A joint communique from the crown prince and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the end of the pair’s meeting in Jeddah in July said that Ottawa supported the kingdom’s goal to host the 2030 summit. Saudi officials have also held discussions with diplomats from several other countries about supporting their bid, according to the people.

If successful, it will be the first time the G20 leaders’ summit is held in Riyadh, after a planned summit in 2020 was switched to a virtual gathering because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The G20 is being hosted by the US this year, followed by the UK and then South Korea in the coming two years. No further host countries have yet been confirmed. Saudi Arabia’s government communications department didn’t respond to requests for comment.