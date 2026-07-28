Dubai business hub tops 10,000 companies

The number of active businesses at the Dubai International Financial Centre has increased 30% over the past year to 10,018, according to figures issued by the hub. It is the first time the register has reached five figures, building on the 39% expansion in 2025. The number of regulated financial services firms was up 16% to 1,134, while AI, fintech, and “innovation” firms increased 39% to 1,933.

Dubai’s ability to attract more companies comes despite the disruptions of the Iran war and strong competition from rival hubs like Abu Dhabi and Riyadh. However, the figures do not offer any insight into the scale of registered companies’ operations. The DIFC said the district’s workforce was 50,200 in December. More office space came online in March at DIFC Square, to be followed by the $27 billion Zabeel District by 2040.