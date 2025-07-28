France-Saudi UN talks on two-state solution begin

A French-Saudi UN conference to revive two-state solution talks between Israel and Palestinians kicks off in New York today, with two key players skipping: Israel and the US.

The July 28-30 meetings, postponed last month due to the Israel-Iran conflict, will host dozens of foreign ministers. French President Emmanuel Macron tried to build support for the event by committing to recognizing a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly in September, but US President Donald Trump said Macron’s statement “doesn’t carry weight.”

For Saudi Arabia, the recognition of a state is central to ending the conflict. Paris’ move may pressure countries like Canada and the UK — both declined to recognize so far because they are hesitant to defy Washington, according to Reuters — to follow. The revival of two-state talks is also intended to soften Arab states’ position toward Israel and foster a broader normalization of diplomatic and trade ties.

Meanwhile, aid corridors into Gaza have opened under international pressure, with Jordan and the UAE conducting air drops. Talks over hostages and a permanent ceasefire, however, remain stalled.