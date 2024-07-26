Dropping out may be the best thing Biden ever did on climate

US Vice President Kamala Harris’ move to the top of the Democratic presidential ticket is driving a surge in fundraising from climate-focused voters who were less eager to open their wallets for President Joe Biden.

Harris’ strong track record on climate — as a major contributor to Biden’s climate agenda, as well as in her previous jobs as a senator and California attorney general — and the sense that she stands a better chance of defeating Donald Trump in November’s election have won her endorsements this week from leading green groups and donors. Money is pouring in, making climate activists a vital source for Harris’ record-breaking flood of donations. A virtual fundraiser led by the climate-focused author Bill McKibben Thursday night raised more than $100,000.

Her success also points to a growing truth in US politics: Whereas Big Oil was long the most powerful energy-related political lobby group in the country, renewables and clean tech are growing in clout. Harris’ candidacy spotlights how simply energizing the clean-power sector — whose support for Democrats has flagged under Biden — may close the gap with the support Trump can count on from the fossil fuel industry, or overcome it entirely.

AD

“There’s been a really fundamental vibe shift in the climate community,” said Andrew Reagan, executive director of Clean Energy for America, an advocacy group whose political arm, CE4A Action, is helping to raise money for the Harris campaign. “There was a sense that we didn’t have a shot to win the election, but now there’s the possibility of actually electing a clean-energy president.”