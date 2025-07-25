UAE pledges to ‘fast-track’ US AI plans

The UAE wants to accelerate its artificial intelligence infrastructure investments, and it appears to have received a boost from US President Donald Trump’s “AI Action Plan” announced this week.

Abu Dhabi reiterated its pledge to invest $1.4 trillion in the US economy, and its ambassador to Washington, Yousef Al Otaiba, said the UAE is willing to “fast track” the projects agreed upon during Trump’s visit to the region in May.

At stake are some of the world’s largest data center projects, many of which have significant interest from UAE sovereign wealth funds or the Abu Dhabi-based AI firm G42. The proposed UAE-US AI campus will span 10 miles in Abu Dhabi. With 5 gigawatts of planned power capacity by 2030, it aims to help American AI companies serve customers located within 2,000 miles of the site.

The two countries’ plan to deepen AI collaboration comes as some US doubts remain over supplying the Gulf and other countries with advanced semiconductors. But the sentiment is shifting, and with Trump’s latest announcement, it should become easier to build data centers in the US and increase access to advanced chips in countries closely aligned with Washington and American tech firms.