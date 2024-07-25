UN calls for investigation into Bangladesh protests crackdown

The head of the United Nations Human Rights Office called for an investigation into the government’s response to the deadly protests that erupted in Bangladesh this month.

In a statement on Thursday, Volker Türk called for the government to “ensure that all operations of law enforcement agencies are conducted strictly in line with international human rights norms and standards, particularly regarding the policing of protests, including use of force.”

Human rights groups had raised concerns about the response by Sheikh Hasina’s government to the protests, particularly after the government cut off internet access, severely limiting the flow of information inside and out the country. More than 170 people have died and at least 1,000 have been injured in the protests.

Students had been protesting the nation’s job quota system — which sees certain government jobs handed to select people — that has since been scrapped.