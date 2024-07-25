Events Newsletters
Jenna Moon
Jenna Moon
Jul 25, 2024, 9:27am EDT
South Asia

UN calls for investigation into Bangladesh protests crackdown

FILE PHOTO: People gesture near smoke as protesters clash with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and the police outside the state-owned Bangladesh Television as violence erupts across the country after anti-quota protests by students, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 19, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters
Title icon

The News

The head of the United Nations Human Rights Office called for an investigation into the government’s response to the deadly protests that erupted in Bangladesh this month.

In a statement on Thursday, Volker Türk called for the government to “ensure that all operations of law enforcement agencies are conducted strictly in line with international human rights norms and standards, particularly regarding the policing of protests, including use of force.”

Human rights groups had raised concerns about the response by Sheikh Hasina’s government to the protests, particularly after the government cut off internet access, severely limiting the flow of information inside and out the country. More than 170 people have died and at least 1,000 have been injured in the protests.

Students had been protesting the nation’s job quota system — which sees certain government jobs handed to select people — that has since been scrapped.

