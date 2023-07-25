Hunter Biden is a scandal machine. Democrats aren’t worried — yet.

Last week, when the Club for Growth paid for new polling of the 2024 electorate, it asked two questions for the very first time. Were voters worried that “illegal drugs are appearing in the White House?” And did they believe that the president should “acknowledge Hunter [Biden]’s daughter as his grandchild?”

The results were overwhelming: Yes and yes. Sixty-three percent of voters were unhappy that the Secret Service couldn’t figure out who left cocaine at the White House this month (Republicans have cast suspicion on Hunter), and 69% wanted the president to admit that he had seven grandchildren, not six. None of the conservative issues tested for the Club by WPA Intelligence — supporting “freedom schools,” opposing a government-backed “digital currency” — had numbers like this.

“I was a little surprised,” Club for Growth President David McIntosh said at a Monday night happy hour in D.C., where he shared the polling with reporters. It was too early to say whether Republicans could win votes by pressing the White House on Hunter Biden. But “if it looks like Hunter Biden received money to influence his dad,” said McIntosh, “Republicans will make it a big issue and I think voters will care about it.”

Hunter Biden’s many problems, from the child paternity case to the tax fraud investigation that’s bringing him back to court this week to the sex tapes that were put on posters in a House hearing, haven’t inspired much Democratic angst about the president. Most polling has justified that attitude, finding that very few voters who might support Joe Biden for a second term are following the Hunter stories, and that even fewer factor it into their 2024 vote.

“Democrats and independents just don’t really hold Joe Biden responsible for Hunter,” said Chris Jackson, a senior VP at Ipsos, one of fairly few public pollsters that’s been asking voters about the president’s son. “We’ll see, right? There’s over a year to go before the election, but so far they aren’t changing.”

But coverage of Hunter Biden has also changed in recent weeks: A wide range of stories about the president’s son are now getting more traction outside of conservative media. As Republicans step up their criticism of the “Biden family” — a catch-all phrase that ties the president to anything his relatives do — pollsters are watching to see if public attitudes change as well.

The accusation that the president himself took bribes, first made at the end of the 2020 campaign, hasn’t moved voters after three years of investigation; Republicans are hopeful that closed-door testimony from Hunter Biden’s associate, Devon Archer, will change that. Claims by two IRS agents that the Justice Department undermined the investigation into Hunter have found a much more receptive media audience and, while not proven, forced everyone from the FBI Director to the Attorney General to the U.S. Attorney handling the case to directly rebut them.

Meanwhile, queasiness about the Biden family ignoring Hunter’s illegitimate child has gotten more pick-up in traditional media, and a few shots from rival candidates. When Ron DeSantis wanted to hit back at the White House, over its criticism of state education standards, he did it with a joke about “Biden’s granddaughter.”