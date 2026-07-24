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Iran war costs squeeze Gulf’s protein boom

Jul 24, 2026, 8:50am EDT
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People shopping for dairy products in Saudi in 2020. Ahmed Yosri/Reuters.

Gulf consumers have long embraced the global protein craze, but the Iran conflict is squeezing the margins of food companies seeking to profit from the trend. Riyadh-based National Agricultural Development Co., better known for its dairy brand Nadec, doubled sales in its protein segment, helping lift second-quarter revenue by 5.5%. But profit for the period fell 44% as higher feed and shipping costs erased those gains.

The company said shipping disruptions alone added about 45 million riyals ($12 million) in costs during the quarter, almost equal to its quarterly revenue growth. The results show how even businesses with domestic production, strong local demand, and import routes that bypass the Strait of Hormuz remain vulnerable to the war’s broader supply-chain disruptions.

Mohammed Sergie
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