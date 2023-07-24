What the far-right’s poor showing means for Spain’s democracy

Spain’s right-wing coalition underperformed in the elections on Sunday, despite winning the largest share of the votes, leaving small, separatist parties holding the balance of power.

Against predictions and polls, the conservative People’s Party did not win the majority of votes required to push out the ruling Socialist Party coalition led by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

The election results — where neither the center right or center left had enough support to form a government — has left Spain in political limbo.

We’ve curated insights and reporting on what the election’s results mean for Spanish democracy.