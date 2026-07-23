Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Gulf newsletter icon
From Semafor Gulf
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

Saudi strengthens sports operations as it gears up for 2034 World Cup

Jul 23, 2026, 8:08am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A model of the proposed King Salman International Stadium.
A model of the proposed King Salman International Stadium. Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters.

Saudi Arabia unveiled a new company that it says will manage the operations of its burgeoning network of arenas, as it gears up for the 2034 men’s soccer World Cup.

Radia, a joint venture between Public Investment Fund-owned SURJ Sports, Live Nation, and Oak View Group, is expected to help promote the kingdom’s new wave of music and sports events to global audiences. The deal was first reported by Semafor in April.

The Saudi sovereign wealth fund has reduced spending on some sports projects, instead prioritizing infrastructure such as ports and data centers. But entertainment remains a priority: The kingdom is building a $1.4 billion Royal Opera House and a 20,000-seat arena in Diriyah, a UNESCO World Heritage site undergoing a $63 billion redevelopment, alongside a Formula 1 race track and entertainment areas outside of Riyadh.

Ed Clowes
AD