DP World plans two ports in booming Fujairah

DP World said it will open two new ports on the UAE’s east coast, accelerating plans to circumvent the Strait of Hormuz permanently.

The war has been a windfall for Fujairah, which has favorable access to the Indian Ocean outside Gulf waters — the UAE’s six other emirates largely sit within the Strait of Hormuz. An overground logistics network will link DP World’s flagship terminal in Dubai with the new ports in Fujairah, the company said, emphasizing the emirate’s growing importance as a maritime gateway.

Other projects fueling the boom in Fujairah include a 406-km (252-mile) oil pipeline from Abu Dhabi that would bypass the strait and allow the UAE to double its east coast export capacity into the Gulf of Oman, as well as luxury hotels and residential complexes driven by developers seeking new opportunities outside the crowded markets of Dubai and Abu Dhabi.