An upcoming book takes readers across the hidden splendor of Oman’s coast, far from the luxury resorts typically associated with the country.

Noa Avishag Schnall’s Homebound documents a three-week solo journey — sleeping in her car — from the Yemeni border to the Strait of Hormuz. Through photographs, hand-drawn maps, and daily entries, the Paris-based Schnall reflects on her Yemeni roots and the meaning of home in a debut that reveals an aspect of Oman few have cared to document.