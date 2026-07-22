View / What I learned as Israel’s first Consul General in Dubai

Six years ago, the signing of the Abraham Accords was dismissed by skeptics as a fragile, fair-weather agreement, bound to shatter at the first sign of Middle Eastern turbulence. Yet, as we mark the latest anniversary of that historic breakthrough — and as I conclude my tenure as Israel’s first-ever Consul General in Dubai — the bridge we built has done something far more impressive than just survive: It has endured the ultimate geopolitical stress test.

Amid the profound trials of the post-October 7 era and regional escalations, the ties between Israel and the UAE did not fracture; they held firm. And after spending four years building this diplomatic startup from scratch, I depart with a profound appreciation for the UAE’s remarkable culture of leadership.

Here are four fundamental lessons I am taking home:

Vision and decisive leadership: The UAE thinks in decades. It is focused on long-term strategy rather than immediate gains, with initiatives such as Dubai’s D33 economic agenda, setting clear goals for the future. That same willingness to dream big and act was evident in 2020, when the UAE signed the Abraham Accords. This visionary decision marked the beginning of a new future for the Middle East: one of peace, dialogue, and cooperation, in which old conceptions were put aside. The Accords opened the door to economic cooperation, joint R&D, and friendships at every level. Israelis gained access to a one-of-a-kind economic hub connecting trade, commerce, technology, and the world’s largest markets. The challenges this year have demonstrated that friends stand up for each other when times become difficult and are stronger together than apart. Trust and good governance: The trust Emiratis have in their leadership is astounding. It stems from confidence that the leadership cares for the nation and its citizens, encourages personal development, and ensures prosperity reaches everyone. But it extends beyond citizens: the trust between the leadership and foreign residents is equally remarkable. The slogan, “In the UAE we are all Emiratis,” reflects genuine values and deep commitment. That trust is reinforced by a constant focus on improving governance, not solely by directives but by taking in the best advice from all stakeholders. This broad approach is exemplified by Dubai’s World Governments Summit, which brings together governments, businesses, and international organizations because influence comes from many directions, and better governance requires learning from all of them. Ideological clarity and tolerance: In 2017, UAE Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued a prophetic warning to the West, arguing that a lack of decisive action and a desire to be “politically correct” would breed radicalism. The UAE has avoided that pitfall. In Dubai, more than 200 nationalities coexist in peace, security, and prosperity because tolerance is actively enforced, leaving zero room for extremist ideologies. The ultimate proof is the local Jewish community — virtually the only one globally that is actively growing and becoming younger. Humility and grace: There are not many countries where you see leaders dressed like ordinary people, walking through streets and shopping malls. This philosophy is embedded in the country’s institutions, exemplified by the decision to rebrand public service offices as “happiness centers.” Dubai Ruler His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum once said that his family would continue ruling the emirate “as long as the people want that,” an approach that reflects the leadership’s emphasis on being connected to the people it serves.

Since October 7, 2023, my country has been at war, defending itself against Iran-sponsored terrorist organizations and Iran itself. Yet good will prevail and, alongside our friends, we will not lose focus — peace and dialogue remain the only way forward.

As I conclude my tenure, I am deeply grateful to have served as a co-founder of what began as a diplomatic startup in Dubai. I depart with absolute confidence in Dubai’s trajectory and in the role that Israelis will play in scaling it up to become a regional “unicorn.” The foundations are firmly laid and the bridge between our nations is built to last.

Liron Zaslansky served as Israel’s first Consul General in Dubai from 2022 to 2026.