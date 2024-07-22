GOP scrambles to react to Biden dropping out

Trump can no longer bank on running against a ‘zombie campaign’

Sources: The Atlantic , The Bulwark

Trump’s confidantes believed Biden was holding back the Democrats, so his sudden exit from the presidential race saw them go from “cocky” to “fearful” to “stunned,” Tim Alberta wrote in The Atlantic. The Trump campaign has already stepped up its attacks on Harris by accusing her of enabling Biden’s record on inflation, illegal border crossings, and geopolitical chaos, but “policy criticisms aren’t what made Biden unelectable in the eyes of most Americans…. [and Harris] does not possess the one flaw that proved insurmountable for Biden” — his age, Alberta added. “Donald Trump will not run against a zombie campaign the rest of the way,” the editor of The Bulwark argued. “He will be challenged by someone young, scrappy, and hungry.”