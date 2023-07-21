Biden nominates first woman to lead the Navy

President Joe Biden has tapped Admiral Lisa Franchetti to head the U.S. Navy. If confirmed, she will be the first woman to lead the Navy as well as the first to become a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff — a group of the most senior uniformed leaders within the Department of Defense.

She has been the Vice Chief of Operations for the Navy since April 2022.

We’ve curated insights and reporting on Franchetti’s track record and experience serving as a woman in the military.