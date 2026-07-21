US woes pile up over Iran quagmire

The White House’s Iran war problems are compounding as it faces scrutiny over its military budget and the deaths of US service members. “This is what a quagmire looks like,” one person close to the Trump administration told Politico.

The estimated cost of the Iran war is $37.5 billion, the US defense secretary said Tuesday, as he requested more funds from lawmakers to plug what he called an urgent shortfall. With 18 deaths and nearly 100 soldiers injured, the Pentagon is also under pressure to address the impact to US troops.

President Donald Trump, vowing revenge against Tehran, has threatened to escalate the conflict, saying Tuesday he has “no interest in meeting” with Iranian officials.