Abu Dhabi National Oil Company invests in $6.2B domestic gas project

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company plans to invest $6.2 billion to develop natural gas at its offshore Umm Shaif field, alongside France’s TotalEnergies, Italy’s Eni, and China National Petroleum Corp.

The project is expected to produce more than 600 million cubic feet of gas a day from 2030, equivalent to almost 10% of the UAE’s current daily consumption.

The expansion fits within the company’s global gas strategy and is part of a broader effort to meet rising domestic demand driven by industrial growth and AI infrastructure, while expanding liquefied natural gas exports from the UAE and ADNOC-backed LNG projects in Argentina and the US. Abu Dhabi also aims to reduce its reliance on gas imports from Qatar before the Dolphin pipeline agreement expires in 2032, according to the Financial Times.