Bangladesh court overturns job quotas amid deadly protests

Bangladesh’s top court has scrapped almost all government job quotas as the country reels from nationwide protests that have left at least 110 people dead. The government has imposed a national curfew, closed schools indefinitely, and instituted an internet blackout.

The unrest started after a lower court reinstated broad quotas on jobs for select classes, including relatives of veterans of the 1971 war of independence, earlier this year. Protestors said the quotas privileged supporters of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, whose party led the independence movement.

Human rights advocates have criticized the ongoing crackdown as characteristic of Hasina’s government’s unwillingness to tolerate criticism.

“Local news sites are inaccessible, and people in the country are left incommunicado with the rest of the world all in the pretext of conducting sweeping operations by the state that have often resulted in serious human rights violations,” one freedom of speech advocate told The Associated Press.