Exclusive / PIF’s TAWAL in talks over multibillion-dollar telco towers deal

TAWAL, the telecom tower company controlled by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, is in talks to acquire more than 10,000 sites from the kingdom’s second-largest mobile operator, according to people familiar with the matter.

The multibillion-dollar deal would involve Public Investment Fund-backed TAWAL buying the assets from Mobily, which is partly owned by the UAE’s state-controlled telecoms firm e&, the people said.

The transaction could be announced later this year if negotiations progress. Once completed, it would make TAWAL one of the region’s biggest telecom tower owners and give it monopoly power over the kingdom’s mobile tower infrastructure, the people said. TAWAL is then expected to start preparing for an IPO that could occur in 2027 or 2028, the people said.

Mobily, PIF, and TAWAL didn’t respond to requests for comment.