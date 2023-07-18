Is a US recession still likely? What experts are saying

The likelihood of a U.S. recession is dwindling, top economists are now predicting.

“We are cutting our probability that a US recession will start in the next 12 months further from 25% to 20%," Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius wrote in a Monday report. Meanwhile, traders are optimistic that a 7% drop in S&P 500 second quarter earnings compared to one year ago now represents the floor, with figures expected to improve down the road.

We’ve curated insights from economists and analysts about why they think a recession is less likely, and what that means for the future of the stock market.