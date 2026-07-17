Gulf states are rearming rapidly as Iran war reignites

Gulf states, already among the world’s biggest spenders on defense, have been rearming rapidly since March as they seek to deter future attacks.

This week, the US approved a $2 billion Saudi order for weapons guidance systems, launchers, warheads, and other equipment, as well as a $484 million package of parts for Kuwait’s fleet of C-17 military transport aircraft. The deals add to at least 20 major defense procurements and deployments since March, according to the Washington-based Gulf International Forum, including Qatar’s purchase of Patriot air defense systems, munitions and upgrades for the UAE’s F-16 fleet, and drone-defense agreements between several Gulf states and Ukraine.

The arms race extends beyond imports. The UAE’s biggest defense conglomerate, EDGE Group, is acquiring Brazilian aerospace firm AKAER, which makes drones and optical systems for aircraft, reflecting a broader Gulf push to grow its domestic defense industry.