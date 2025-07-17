Republicans rake in cash ahead of 2026

House Republicans put up strong fundraising numbers from April through June, helped significantly by their leadership. Ten Republicans targeted by Democrats raised more than $1 million for the quarter, led by Rep. Young Kim, R-Calif.; just one Democrat seeking reelection, Virginia’s Eugene Vindman, hit that bar. (New Hampshire Rep. Chris Pappas, who raised $1.8 million, is running for Senate.) Republican leaders massively helped their conference, putting $8.4 million into their frontline “patriots,” as the GOP’s congressional campaign committee raised $32.2 million.

But Democrats outmatched Republicans in Senate races. Sen. Jon Ossoff, the only Trump-state Democrat seeking reelection, ending June with $15.5 million on hand; Maine Sen. Susan Collins, the only Harris-state Republican running next year, raised $2.4 million. In Virginia, Democrat Abigail Spanberger had doubled the take of GOP gubernatorial nominee Winsome Earle-Sears, $10.7 million to $5.9 million, raising Democrats’ confidence that they’ll win back the state.