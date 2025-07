607,089 electric vehicles have been sold in the US in the first half of 2025, a record.

EVs still amount to less than 10% of total car sales in the US, compared to more than 50% in China. But a sales rush is coming over the next few months, analysts at Cox Automotive predicted, as buyers try to take advantage of federal tax credits before they expire. The third quarter will likely set a new EV sales record — then fall off a cliff after that.