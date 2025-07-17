China imposes restrictions on EV technology exports

China imposed new restrictions on the export of electric-vehicle technology, a move that will complicate efforts by Chinese battery makers to open factories in the US and Europe.

Beijing had already recently moved to restrict the export of battery metals. European countries, especially, had hoped to build their domestic EV manufacturing sectors by opening their doors to Chinese battery firms, rather than reinventing the technologies at home. The decision to require special permits to export those innovations appears designed to defend China’s vast lead on EV production, but could also complicate plans by companies like CATL and BYD to expand their global footprint.

While it raises export barriers on EV tech, China is pushing to increase its investment in overseas energy projects: Energy-related funding through the country’s Belt and Road Initiative reached a record $44 billion in the first half of 2025, according to an analysis by the Green Finance & Development Center. Of that, about 70% was directed to oil and gas projects, mostly in Nigeria, with the rest divided between coal and renewables.