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UAE developer Alabbar to invest $20B in Syria developments

Jul 16, 2026, 8:42am EDT
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A view of Damascus.
Mahmoud Hassano/Reuters

Dubai developer Mohamed Alabbar is planning housing and tourism developments in Syria worth at least $20 billion, including homes, resorts, and schools in Damascus and the coastal city of Latakia. The proposed projects — part of a wave of Gulf capital being poured into Syria’s reconstruction — align with a broader effort to keep the country out of Iran’s orbit. For UAE property developers that were facing a slowing home market even before the Iran war, Syria also represents an international growth opportunity.

Alabbar’s Syria ventures will be run through his Abu Dhabi-based firm Eagle Hills, which has close ties to the emirate’s ruling family, rather than via Dubai-based Emaar. Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa calls him periodically to check on progress, Alabbar told Bloomberg, adding that he isn’t deterred by the risk: “We’ve had incidents, we’ve had bombings, but I’m from the Middle East … I know the game.”

Ed Clowes
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