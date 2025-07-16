Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will make the Democratic pilgrimage to South Carolina today, with stops scheduled across the first presidential primary state.

One week after Gov. Gavin Newsom toured the state, and days before fellow Californian Rep. Ro Khanna heads to the lowcountry, Beshear will tell organizers how to “win back areas that feel forgotten or dismissed by the Democratic Party.”

His speech to the state AFL-CIO this morning, previewed first to Semafor, will endorse efforts to unionize workers in right-to-work states like Kentucky and South Carolina.

“We can treat health care for what it is — a basic human right and not a privilege,” he’ll say, in remarks previewed first with Semafor. “We can bring down the cost of prescription drugs and we can pass paid sick and family leave.”

Beshear, whose national star soared after he won reelection in 2023, will hold three separate meet-and-greets.