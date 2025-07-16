Former DNC chair Jaime Harrison will join the crowded podcast market on Thursday, and one of his first guests will be Hunter Biden.

In Biden’s taped interview for Harrison’s At Our Table — his first since Joe Biden left the White House — the former president’s son said that Democrats “lost the election because we did not remain loyal to the leader of the party.”

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore sat down with Harrison, too, for “familial” interviews he hopes can cut through media noise.

“There are a lot of podcasts out there, but I don’t think any of the folks on our side have the relationships that I have,” Harrison told Semafor.

Asked if he agreed with Hunter Biden’s 2024 analysis, Harrison said the election might have gone differently if Democrats had the loyalty “Republicans have for Donald Trump.”