Bahrain signs $17B in US investment deals

Jul 16, 2025, 7:55am EDT
A general view of the skyline in downtown Manama, Bahrain.
Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Even the most highly indebted Gulf country is pouring billions into the US economy. Companies from Bahrain and the US signed investment agreements worth $17 billion during Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa’s visit to Washington. Two-thirds of the deals were allocated for investments in the US.

A chart showing Gulf countries’ investment pledges in to the US during Trump’s second term.

Just as its wealthier Gulf neighbors focused their trillions on aviation, technology, industry, and finance during US President Donald Trump’s visit to the region in May, Bahrain’s deals also spanned those sectors.

Among the agreements: a 500-mile (800-kilometer) subsea cable linking Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Iraq; a new Bahrain-New York direct flight; and sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat pledging to invest $2 billion with the aim of creating jobs in aluminum-related industries.

Mohammed Sergie
