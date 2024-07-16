J.D. Vance’s energy reversal is a risky gamble on Ohio’s future

Vance’s embrace of Trumpian energy policy runs sharply against Ohio’s own trajectory. As Vance has become more of a clean energy skeptic, his state has leaned more into the energy transition and been among the biggest beneficiaries of subsidies from Biden’s climate triumph: the Inflation Reduction Act. And although there’s now little daylight between Vance and Trump on energy, their joint playbook would entail more personal political risk for Vance, who would have to place a risky wager on natural gas prices rising enough that jobs from drilling can make up for any lost growth in the state’s new crop of battery and solar factories.

In a sense, Vance’s energy strategy isn’t much different from Biden’s, in that it relies on a combination of tax credits and protectionist trade barriers to help domestic industries compete with China. The difference is in the industries they aim to support. For Biden, tariffs on Chinese clean tech imports go hand-in-hand with domestic subsidies for the same technologies, with the aim of ultimately competing directly with China on key industries of the future. Vance sees Biden’s EV subsidies undermining those tariffs, however, by channeling US consumer spending into supply chains that are still dominated by Chinese manufacturers.

Ohio is a good case study of Biden’s approach. EV and battery manufacturing have drawn at least $9 billion in investment to the state since the IRA was passed two years ago, including a massive factory to produce batteries for Honda that is nearing completion. Clean energy-related companies now employ about 114,000 people in Ohio, compared to 71,000 working in oil and gas. Gutting EV subsidies would put many of those jobs at risk. And if the second Trump administration also raises trade barriers on clean tech imports (and thus their retail prices), the tens of thousands of jobs linked to installing solar panels and the like would also be imperiled.

Vance’s theory is that the risk to net job creation can be offset by plowing more support into fossil fuels. But oil and gas jobs follow those commodities’ volatile prices. Relying on them for long-term job creation, while allowing China to widen its already-vast lead on EVs and renewables, could be short-sighted. At the same time, US automakers, which have already sunk billions into building out their EV divisions, aren’t going to toss those plans out the window with a change in administration — a Trump-Vance White House will just mean a longer and more painful road to make EVs profitable.