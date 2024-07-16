Semafor Signals
Chinese solar firms to build Saudi Arabia projects worth $3 billion
Insights from Right Silver, Nikkei Asia, and the International Institute of Strategic Studies.
The News
Two Chinese solar panel firms — TCL Zhonghuan and Jinko Solar — will build $3 billion of new solar farms in Saudi Arabia, Bloomberg reported Tuesday, as the kingdom invests heavily to localize its renewable power production.
The massive deals highlight China’s dominance in the Middle East’s energy transition and reflect a strategic decision to diversify away from the West to avoid punitive trade barriers.
SIGNALS
Western tariffs lead China to look to the Gulf to export cheap green tech
Western tariffs on solar panels and wind turbine parts have pushed Beijing to look to the Gulf as its main export hub for cheap green technology, with Riyadh a top customer. “Chinese solar panel companies have become the dominant force in Saudi Arabia’s clean energy market,” Right Silver, a Hangzhou-based solar cell manufacturer, wrote on WeChat. Chinese investment also aids the kingdom’s political ambitions of diversifying its economy away from oil and becoming a “big player in clean power,” Bloomberg reported.
China diversifies electric vehicle market in Gulf
Chinese electric vehicle makers are also eyeing the Middle East as they seek to divert their exports following setbacks in the West, according to the South China Morning Post. But their strategy is somewhat different than in other markets: unlike Europe and Latin America, where BYD and other Chinese EV-makers have made headway with ultra-cheap vehicles, companies such as Nio — a luxury EV manufacturer — are expanding fastest in the Middle East and securing funding from local investors, because Gulf customers tend to favor high-end vehicles over lower-cost models.
Nuclear power a key opportunity for Beijing in Saudi Arabia and beyond
With Riyadh eyeing nuclear energy, Beijing has emerged as the top contender in helping the Kingdom build its first reactors. But China’s ambitions extend beyond Saudi Arabia: Turkey is also considering Beijing as a partner as it expands its nuclear energy infrastructure. While Russia helped construct Turkey’s first nuclear reactor, Ankara is hoping to find a more geopolitically stable investor, Voice of America reported. Washington too has expressed interest in helping Turkey achieve its nuclear energy ambitions, but the country is more likely to choose Beijing because “the West is not prepared to bring finance to Turkey,” one Turkish energy consultant told VOA.