Chinese solar firms to build Saudi Arabia projects worth $3 billion

Nuclear power a key opportunity for Beijing in Saudi Arabia and beyond

Sources: International Institute for Strategic Studies , Reuters , Voice of America

With Riyadh eyeing nuclear energy, Beijing has emerged as the top contender in helping the Kingdom build its first reactors. But China’s ambitions extend beyond Saudi Arabia: Turkey is also considering Beijing as a partner as it expands its nuclear energy infrastructure. While Russia helped construct Turkey’s first nuclear reactor, Ankara is hoping to find a more geopolitically stable investor, Voice of America reported. Washington too has expressed interest in helping Turkey achieve its nuclear energy ambitions, but the country is more likely to choose Beijing because “the West is not prepared to bring finance to Turkey,” one Turkish energy consultant told VOA.