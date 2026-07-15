Exclusive / Saudi World Cup fans forced to pirate games after BeIN blackout

Soccer fans in Saudi Arabia have been unable to legally watch World Cup matches, after restrictions were placed on the Qatar-owned platform that holds the exclusive regional broadcasting rights.

It’s unclear why the kingdom — which is preparing to host the 2034 World Cup — has blocked access. BeIN, the Qatar-owned network, hasn’t been available in Saudi Arabia since the tournament began last month. Its streaming service, TOD, is also inaccessible inside Saudi Arabia. The sports network holds the rights to air the World Cup across 24 countries in the Middle East.

The ban has pushed many fans in Saudi Arabia toward unauthorized streaming sites and VPNs. Some cafes and cinemas have also shown matches, although it’s unclear how they are accessing the broadcast.

Saudi Arabia’s Center for International Communications and football’s world governing body FIFA didn’t respond to requests for comment. A BeIN spokesperson declined to comment.