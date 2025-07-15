Mastercard will this week report a decline in emissions even as its net revenue grew in 2024, according to a copy of its annual impact report shared exclusively with Semafor.

The 7% year-on-year fall in Scope 1, 2, and 3 carbon emissions — compared with 12% growth in net revenues — brought the financial firm’s overall, combined emissions to their lowest level since it began tracking the data in 2016, barring a sharp one-year dip during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The figures encapsulate a growing trend among major companies successfully “decoupling” emissions from revenues: Ikea’s parent company this year said it had cut emissions by 30% since 2016, while growing revenues 23.7% in that time, while Mars last year reported a 16% decline in carbon emissions since 2015, set against 60% sales growth.