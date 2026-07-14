Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Gulf newsletter icon
From Semafor Gulf
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

Asian buyers cool on Gulf LNG

Jul 14, 2026, 8:42am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
QatarEnergy’s liquefied natural gas production facilities. Stringer/Reuters.

LNG demand in Asia — the most important market for Gulf producers — is on track to fall for the second year in a row, according to Wood Mackenzie. Around 83% of the Gulf’s LNG exports head to Asia, but the Iran war is changing the market dynamics, prompting importers to cut demand, switch to other suppliers, or turn to other fuels such as coal and nuclear. Overall LNG demand in Asia is expected to be 8% lower this year than its 2024 peak.

A chart showing Gulf LNG exports to Asia in 2025.

A recovery in demand depends in part on how long supplies remain disrupted, but some Gulf producers are betting on a rebound. Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC Logistics and Services last week placed a $900 million order for four LNG carriers from a Chinese shipyard, with its CEO citing the “strong fundamentals” of the LNG market.

Dominic Dudley
AD