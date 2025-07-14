Events Email Briefings
UAE’s Khazna and Italy’s Eni plan AI campus in Milan

Jul 14, 2025, 8:08am EDT
The logo of Italian multinational energy company Eni.
Chris Helgren/Reuters

UAE data center firm Khazna plans to build a 500-megawatt artificial intelligence campus outside Milan in partnership with Italian energy company Eni.

The site will rely on “blue power” — electricity from an Eni gas plant that uses carbon capture technology to reduce emissions, the companies said in a statement.

Khazna, which counts Abu Dhabi AI conglomerate G42 as a majority shareholder, is spearheading the project as part of a wider agreement between the UAE and Italy to expand digital infrastructure, with plans to eventually install at least another 500 megawatts elsewhere in the country.

Kelsey Warner
