Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Gulf newsletter icon
From Semafor Gulf
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

Saudi inks $8B deal to expand domestic wind and solar capacity

Jul 14, 2025, 8:07am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Construction work on solar power arrays continues at rPlus Energies’ Green River Energy Center in Emery.
Jim Urquhart/Reuters

Saudi Arabia awarded local companies $8.3 billion worth of projects to add 15 gigawatts of domestic wind and solar electricity capacity.

The facilities will be developed by ACWA Power, PIF’s Water and Electricity Holding Co., and Aramco Power. The wind farms will be in Riyadh province, while the solar plants will be spread across the kingdom.

Gulf countries are investing in renewable energy at home — both to decarbonize their power grids and to free up more fossil fuels for export — and abroad: Some companies have developed global expertise, with ACWA Power a major player in Asia and Africa, and Abu Dhabi’s Masdar pursuing a 100-gigawatt global portfolio of renewable energy assets.

Mohammed Sergie
AD
AD