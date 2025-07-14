Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Gulf newsletter icon
From Semafor Gulf
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

Saudi expands stock market access in bid to boost liquidity

Jul 14, 2025, 8:04am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A view of Riyadh.
Bernd von Jutrczenka/picture alliance via Getty

Saudi Arabia further widened the franchise of who can invest in its stock market. Gulf residents will now be able to trade directly in the Tadawul, and expats will retain access to their investment accounts rather than being forced to shut them down when they leave the country.

A chart showing Saudi Arabia’s equities ownership as of June 2025.

Just over a decade on from opening the Tadawul to foreign institutions, Saudi Arabia has kept tweaking the exchange’s rules in a bid to bring in more foreign capital and boost liquidity. While the market has attracted new investors, many emerging market fund managers still ignore the country. Typically, they say two things hold them back: Valuations are too rich and liquidity isn’t high enough for them to quickly build up or sell off positions.

There’s little the exchange can do about high valuations, but widening access could (modestly) help boost liquidity.

Matthew Martin
AD
AD