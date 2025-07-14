Qatar Airways completes Starlink rollout on Boeing fleet

It took just nine and a half hours for each Qatar Airways Boeing 777 aircraft to be retrofitted with Starlink internet service.

Originally meant to take three days for each of the 54 aircraft to get equipped, the reduction in time meant the project took nine months, instead of the expected two years.

The airline is now offering passengers free wifi, the first in the region to do so, and said in a statement the service may be faster than home internet. Its fleet of Airbus A350s — which serve routes connecting Doha to US cities like Los Angeles, New York, and Washington — is next up to offer Starlink, within the next year.