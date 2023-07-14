China’s EV makers look to Europe as ‘main battleground’

I saw the growing popularity of EVs in China on a recent trip to my hometown, Shanghai. On casual strolls through the streets, around one-third of the cars I spotted were battery EVs or plug-in hybrids, easily spotted thanks to their green license plates. All the buses I rode were electric, too. In shopping malls, prime retail real estate on the first floor — once reserved for luxury fashion brands — housed EV dealers. EVs are everywhere, and they are of incredibly high quality.

But the market is increasingly saturated and a massive price war has hammered margins. That, combined with a continued desire for growth, is pushing many carmakers to look abroad.

Europe offers strong sales growth, clear timelines to phase out fossil-fuel vehicles, generous consumer subsidies, and comparatively low import duties.

Chinese companies have so far gained a foothold on the continent by purchasing well-established local brands, such as Volvo from Sweden, bought by Zhejiang-based Geely, and MG from the U.K., now part of Shanghai-based SAIC. Yet the presence of Chinese homegrown brands is still tiny, making up 2% of European EV sales.

AD

That could soon change: Many see Europe, the world’s second-largest EV market, as the “main battleground,” Michael Jiang, head of clients and markets for China at KPMG, told me.