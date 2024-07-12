rotating globe
Tom Chivers and Mizy Clifton
Jul 12, 2024, 5:49am EDT
Europe

Zelenskyy calls for lifting of US missile limits

Nathan Howard/Reuters
Title icon

The News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the US to lift restrictions on the use of its weapons to strike targets inside Russia.

Speaking at the NATO summit, he welcomed the boost in military aid and a statement about Kyiv’s “irreversible” path to membership, but said that removing the restrictions was vital “if we want to save our country.” Biden offered no sign of whether Washington would change its stance, but separately the US announced it would station long-range missiles in Germany, capable of striking Moscow, for the first time since the 1990s.

The new UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer this week said that Ukraine had permission to use British-made missiles to strike targets within Russia and that Britain ”will do all we can to help Ukraine.”

