Singapore eSIM startup raises $220 million

Digital SIM cards were a niche product less than a decade ago, when the concept for the Internet of Things — devices connected to the internet — was taking hold. Google was the first to offer an eSIM-enabled smartphone, and in the last several years major manufacturers like Samsung and Apple have made eSIMs standard, moving away from the physical chip.

Airalo’s investors are betting this is just the start. “The digital travel eSIM market, whilst already worth $1 billion, is at the very early stages of becoming the main method by which consumers can receive the highest quality experience abroad, at a much lower price,” a managing partner at the private equity giant CVC — which led the investment round — said in a statement.

Airalo was among the first movers in this new industry, but faces competition from other eSIM platforms like Dublin’s Holafly, and satellite broadband providers like Elon Musk’s Starlink.