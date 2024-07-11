UAE sentences activists to life in prison following mass trial

The UAE’s reach is international

Sources: Le Monde , Dawn , Quincy Institute

The Arab Spring may have been a “turning point” in domestic security for the UAE, which used the threat of religious extremism posed by the Muslim Brotherhood as a pretext for expanding its surveillance state, an academic told Le Monde. But the country’s repressive conduct stretches beyond its borders in the form of lobbying and spying, two experts (one of whom was detained by the UAE on suspicion of spying for Britain) argued for US-based non-profit Dawn. A 2022 report by the Quincy Institute, a think tank, details how a “small army” of US-based lobbyists, working on behalf of Emirati clients, were paid over $64 million in contracts, with a particular focus on influencing US foreign policy in the Middle East.