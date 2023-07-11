Mitch McConnell says white supremacy is ‘unacceptable in our military’

The News
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that white supremacy is “simply unacceptable in our military and in our whole country,” after a fellow GOP senator refused to denounce white nationalists as racist during an interview.
Speaking to CNN on Monday, Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama defended his previous comments that suggested white nationalists should be allowed to serve in the military.
He said it’s ”some people’s opinion" that white nationalists are racist.
Know More
“My opinion of a white nationalist, if someone wants to call them white nationalist, to me is an American,” Tuberville said on CNN, adding that, “If that white nationalist is a racist, I’m totally against anything they want to do.”
McConnell denounced Tuberville’s stance about white nationalists and the military during a press conference at the Capitol.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Tuberville said he is “totally against racism. And if Democrats want to say that white nationalists are racist, I’m totally against that, too.”
He later told The Wall Street Journal: “White nationalists are racist.”