Mitch McConnell says white supremacy is ‘unacceptable in our military’

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that white supremacy is “simply unacceptable in our military and in our whole country,” after a fellow GOP senator refused to denounce white nationalists as racist during an interview.

Speaking to CNN on Monday, Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama defended his previous comments that suggested white nationalists should be allowed to serve in the military.

He said it’s ”some people’s opinion" that white nationalists are racist.