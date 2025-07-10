Gavin Newsom talks about 2026, and Democrats hear 2028

LAURENS, S.C. — Gavin Newsom came here to talk about rebuilding the Democratic Party and winning the 2026 elections, not whether he’d run for president.

That was the plan, at least.

“As we go around, welcoming these candidates who are running for president…” Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., said as he introduced the California governor during the fourth of his seven meet-and-greets with local Democrats. When the laughter stopped, Newsom got back on message.

“I worry about this country going off the rails if we’re not successful in the midterms,” Newsom told reporters. “The Republican Party has been more focused, disciplined.”

Newsom, whose last South Carolina trip was a barnstorm for Joe Biden, spent two days traveling with the state party. In crowded churches and rec centers, more than a thousand potential primary voters met a man they’d seen mostly on TV, battling Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, saying “no” to the presidential question.

AD

He had come with advice: Constant organizing, constant offense, defending the liberal pluralism they all believed in. Democrats needed to tell their neighbors that Republicans had put rural hospitals at risk in order to finance tax cuts for wealthy people who “don’t need them, and in many cases, weren’t asking for them.” They couldn’t be dragged into every Trump-selected news cycle.

That, too, was easier said than done. Newsom left California right after armed, masked ICE agents swept MacArthur Park in Los Angeles. He would return right after the Justice Department sued the state, alleging “reckless endangerment by male participation on female high-school sports teams.”

Citizens who didn’t like that would have to mobilize, and he would help.

“The more you use your formal authority, the less you have of it,” Newsom said at a Baptist church at the end of the tour. “Power. Dominance. Aggression. But all of us have what Dr. King had, what Cesar Chavez had, what Mandela, what Gandhi had. And that’s the most important power, and the most important authority. Moral authority.”