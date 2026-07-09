UAE attracts record FDI in 2025

The Gulf stood out in attracting foreign direct investment in 2025, led by record inflows into the UAE. FDI into West Asia — a region tracked by the UN that includes the Gulf — rose 20% year-on-year to nearly $111 billion, compared with 2% growth across developing economies, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development’s annual investment report. The UAE attracted $48 billion, ranking ninth globally, followed by Saudi Arabia. Both drew investment into energy, infrastructure, and technology. FDI into Qatar surged more than sixfold to $3 billion, driven by chemicals and energy investments.

Globally, nearly half of greenfield investment went into data centers, energy, and semiconductors — sectors that the Gulf states have been pouring money into at home and abroad. The outlook for 2026 is less rosy: the UN agency warned that conflict could weigh on cross-border investment flows this year.